Colton teacher honored for saving young girl’s life

Photos/CJUSD: Grant Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Finn receiving a certificate of recognition from Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member Frank Ibarra during the Board of Education meeting on February 15, 2018 for saving the life of 7-year-old Aylin Caroline Medina, who is seen by her side.

Grant Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Finn was honored by the Colton Joint Unified School District on February 15 for her heroic actions in saving a student from choking on a bottle cap.

The incident occurred after school on February 9. According to Finn, a car pulled away from the curb and stopped in the middle of the street. A woman and a child then proceeded to get out of the car.

“I heard, “Help! She’s choking,” explained Finn. “It was then, that God said, ‘Hmmm, I need you.’”

Finn said she dropped her belongings and rushed to the street to help 7-year-old Aylin Caroline Medina. She told Medina to remove her backpack and then performed the Heimlich Maneuver–removing the bottle cap from the student’s throat.

Despite her heroic efforts, Finn said she started shaking.

“Yes, I may have helped save her life,” said Finn. “But I didn’t do it alone. How’s that for God in your life on a Friday afternoon?”

