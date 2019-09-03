Colton VFW to hold 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 14

Local Advertisement

By Marina Rojas

The Colton VFW 6476 at 1789 N. 8th Street in Colton will be holding its 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The event is held at the VFW grounds each year to raise money for the organization and their outreach efforts.

On Saturday morning, the VFW will have breakfast burritos and menudo to start the day off right; sales will begin at 9 a.m. For lunch, they will be offering hamburgers and hot dogs along with other food items to enjoy throughout the day.

Aubrianne Kester, the President of the VFW Auxiliary said, “The event will include the car and motorcycle exhibition, a display of custom bicycles, entertainment, vendors, a Kona Ice truck and food sales. The public is welcome, and those who might be interested in joining the VFW are encouraged to come out to support the veterans in the club and throughout the community.”

There will be trophies given for various categories (Best of Show, Top 15 Cars and Top 3 Bikes). At this time there are still a few openings available for anyone who might like to display their vehicle at the event. Entry fees are $15 per automobile and $10 per motorcycle. Lori Calderon oversees the car and motorcycle show entries and can be contacted at 909-254-3878 or Tommy at 909-266-4777.

Outside vendors are still needed for the event and each vendor spot is available at $25. Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should call Delma Ledesma at 909-506-7496 to secure a place.