Colton Woman’s Club $1,000 annual scholarship presented to CHS graduate Jessica Campos

The 2021 Colton High School Yearly $1,000 Scholarship presented by the Colton Woman’s Club was given to Colton High Senior Jessica Campos. Jessica will be starting classes in Nursing at San Bernardino Valley College in the fall.

With a future goal of helping other students through creating or scholarships, donating to charities with food, material goods, or technology, Jessica is a model of what the Colton Woman’s Club is all about.

Founded in 1900, the Club has been serving the local community through projects that include helping to establish the Colton Public Library, working to honor Veterans and active-duty military, and sponsoring grass-roots organizations such as Seeds of Hope and the Colton Joint Unified School District Clothes Closet.

This year, the Senior Scholarship program was bolstered by a generous donation of $1,000 from the local small business Mrs. Redd’s Pies, a third-generation family-owned business in the heart of Colton. The donation came with perfect timing during the slow times caused by the quarantine. The Club members certainly send a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Redd’s for their generosity (as well as a thank you for their beloved pies!).

Jessica was presented with her $1,000 check and a Certificate of Recognition at the Colton Woman’s Club May Membership meeting. She spoke to the Club members, reading her winning essay. “I have always wanted to create change and bring joy to others,” she said in her speech, and her words reflected exactly what the Colton Woman’s Club is all about.

Congratulations to Jessica Campos on her scholarship award! We wish her great success in her future!