Colton Woman’s Club celebrates 120th anniversary

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro and members of the Colton City Council presented a congratulatory plaque to the Colton Woman’s Club (CWC) to commemorate their 120th Anniversary and years of service to the City and other surrounding communities.

Founded on October 27, 1900, the Colton Woman’s Club is a non-profit organization initially founded with the goal of providing school children with library books; the Club has expanded over the years to serve the local communities in many philanthropic ways.

Some of the many programs supported by the CWC include: Friends of the Colton Library, Colton Area Museum, Seeds of Hope, Colton Chamber of Commerce, the Colton Parks and Recreation Foundation, Scholarships at Colton High School for a Graduating Senior and sending two high school sophomores (one from Colton High and one from Bloomington High) to the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference each year. The Club also hosts the annual Colton Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Working to honor our veterans, the CWC also supports and donates to: The Bob Hope USO Center, and Operation Gratitude, while hosting the Colton Veterans Day Reception. Option House, the Salvation Army, Operation Smile, Penny Pines, Heifer International, the Pregnancy Resource Center and a Mexican school all receive support efforts from the members of the Club.

The current CWC President, Patricia Collier, grew up in Colton and is proud of the Club’s long history and dedication to the Club’s “specific and primary purpose to carry out exclusively charitable, educational and service programs” for the people of Colton first and foremost, alongside others in need.

Even with the current situation in the world making things difficult for everyone, Club members are hard at work to meet the needs of others. The legacy of the 120 years of community service is marching on with full intent on completing another 120.

Congratulations to the Colton Woman’s Club, you are truly part of Colton’s finest history and will continue to be a part of its promising future!