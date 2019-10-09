Colton Woman’s Club hosts Mayor’s Breakfast

Local Advertisement

On Friday, October 4, 2019, the Colton Woman’s Club hosted the Inland Empire Faith Collective’s (IEFC) annual Colton Mayor’s Breakfast. Pete Tasaka, President of the IEFC and Pastor of the Vineyard Church in Colton explained that the IEFC is the faith-based community of the city working together to speak blessings into and to promote unity in Colton. They also provide scholarships for the local high schools Baccalaureate event each year.

Photo Marina Rojas: Colton Councilman Ernie Cisneros and Colton Mayor Frank Navarro.

Tim Isom, Pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Colton and IEFC Board Member said that the Mayor’s Breakfast is held each year to gather the city’s administrative leaders in each key department and to offer up prayers for the good of the city as a whole.

Representatives of the Colton Fire Department, Colton Police Department and the Colton Joint Unified School District were prayed over as encouragement and good words were spoken into the lives of all who worked for those entities. When the Mayor and City Officials were prayed for, there were blessings and favor pronounced over the businesses and people of Colton.

After a short keynote speech about upcoming business projects planned for the city, Mayor Frank Navarro said, “This is a beautiful gathering today. This is something that is very much needed for our City, and honestly, not only for the city of Colton, but for our country. Promoting peace, prosperity and unity is a key to the success of our businesses and the citizens of Colton.”

Acting as moderator and providing the musical accompaniment Dr Luis S. Gonzalez (Dr G) played the Star-Spangled Banner on trumpet and then led the group in song on piano during interludes and to close out the meeting.

The IEFC is open to those who is interested in promoting harmony and unity for the City to prosper through faith-based encouragement. Community faith-based leaders are invited to join, and you can contact the group on their Facebook page for Inland Empire Faith Collective.