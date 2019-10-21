Colton Yellowjackets football team takes win over Bloomington Bruins 47 – 32

Local Advertisement

On Friday night the Colton Yellowjackets take the win over the Bloomington Bruins 47-32. #28 RB Jose Torreo had a big game with 5 touchdowns, one two-point conversion, and one interception. #16 WR Matthew Alanis had a big game with two deep passes from quarterback Samson Rodriguez who had a great game with the help of great offensive line protection during the game led by Anthony Llanes, Vincent De La Rosa, Jesus Castillo, Francisco Rizo, Jacob Hernandez starting off the night with Ricardo Olivas and Mark Gutierez getting in there as well.

Photo Rich C. Richpics: #55 Vincent De La Rosa made key tackles during the game. Also pictured is offensive line backer Christian Panameno.

#8 Alex Zamora had a couple of big runs and a few great tackles. RB #1 Robert Rodriguez had some big runs of the night to set Colton up with great field advantage, also running in a two-point conversion. In addition, #21 Norman Zapata made a few great catches to march the Yellowjackets down field.

Defensively the Yellowjackets had a lot of key tackles by #52 Llanes, #55 De La Rosa, #29 Acosta, #42 Saucedo, #26 Sanchez, #13 Melchor; #4 freshman Steven Medina came out and made a couple a great tackles to pin the Bruins back.

There were so many other key players Friday night – all the guys came together as a team on both sides of the ball and played a great game of football. Colton Yellowjackets are preparing this week to play cross-town rival Grand Terrace on Friday night in Grand Terrace.

Local Advertisement

By Richard Corral