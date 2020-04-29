Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County receives $100,000 donation, provides food boxes to 2,100 families

Local Advertisement

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) held a “Feeding Our Community” drive-thru food distribution on April 22, 2020 at San Bernardino Valley College. This community distribution event was supported by San Bernardino Valley College and Edison International. Over 2,100 families received food boxes containing essential food items that included protein, fruits, vegetables, grains, and pasta. This is one of many events geared towards the agency’s goal of meeting the increased demand for food assistance from individuals and families who have been directly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Photo CAPSBC: Over 2,100 families received food boxes containing essential food items that included protein, fruits, vegetables, grains, and pasta.

“We are the largest provider of emergency food in San Bernardino County. Amid this pandemic, we have ramped up our Food Bank operations quickly because that is where we have seen the highest increase in demand for services. COVID-19 has affected every person throughout San Bernardino County, and traditionally stable households that have not previously experienced food insecurity are seeking help for the first time,” said Patricia Nickols-Butler, CAPSBC President and CEO. “Overall, we have seen an increase in over 10,000 additional households needing food assistance; most of them are individuals and families who have never needed our services before.”

CAPSBC has received a generous $100,000 donation from Edison International to help support the Food Bank’s efforts to continue providing vital food resources to those who have been impacted by the health crisis. “We’re so grateful for the strong relationship we have established with Edison International and for their generous contribution to our agency. Because of their generosity we can quickly and efficiently expand our services to include food delivery to vulnerable populations, mobile drive-thru events, and the inclusion of new distribution partners to stem any disruptions and respond to the surging food insecurity,” said Nickols-Butler.

Photo CAPSBC: CAPSBC has received a generous $100,000 donation from Edison International to help support the Food Bank’s efforts to continue providing vital food resources to those who have been impacted by the health crisis.

“The large scale food distribution event we conducted was a tremendous success due to the generosity and outpouring of support we have received from organizations and volunteers who want to join us at the forefront and help us make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Patricia Nickols-Butler. “We’re indebted to San Bernardino Valley College and our volunteer force for their selfless acts of kindness. We thank you; our communities thank you!” concluded Nickols-Butler.

Local Advertisement