Community Action Partnership hosting 2020 Census and Free School Supply Giveaway September 26

On Saturday, September 26 Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) is hosting a 2020 Census and Free School Supplies Giveaway at San Bernardino Valley College, from 9 a.m. until all items are distributed.

“The 2020 census is crucial for our communities. The data collected will be used for the next 10 years,” said Darrell Frye, CAPSBC program manager. “This data will determine our elected officials that represent us, street repairs, healthcare funding, educational opportunities, and employment. These are all services that our community desperately needs.”

Anyone interested in attending the drive through school supply giveaway is only required to bring along a screenshot of a 2020 census confirmation code.

“If an individual or family shows up without a confirmation code, no worries. We can quickly assist them in completing the census here on-site or if they do not have a confirmation code because a numerator visited their home to collect this data, we will take their word,” continued Frye.

He went on to share reasons why it’s extremely difficult to get people to fill out the census, and the reasoning is simple, there is no instant gratification.

“When it comes to impoverished communities, families don’t feel or see the results right away. It’s easier to sell initiatives that are instant, but it’s difficult to sell a future minded concept. This is the reason why it’s so difficult for people to fulfill their participation in being counted” Frye said.

To push participation in the 2020 Census, CAPSBC implemented strategy into their initiative, mixing civic engagement with the giveaway.

“Students will receive school supplies such as notebooks, rulers, binders, pens, pencils, K-12 books, and each family will be provided two boxes of food. Participants don’t even need to exit their vehicle, just wear a mask and pop open their trunks,” concluded Frye.

At the giveaway, 2020 Census assistance will be available in both English and Spanish and 2020 voter registration will also be available.

For assistance in regard to the 2020 Census, call Frye at 909-723-1558.

For more information, visit https://www.capsbc.org.