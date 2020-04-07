Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County seeks immediate help for its Food Bank Program as the Coronavirus impacts communities

Local Advertisement

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) is asking the public to help them keep Food Bank services responsive to the increased need for food as the coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts our communities.

The Food Bank, which receives food from a variety of sources including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private food donations, makes food available to those in need through 250 community distribution sites and soup kitchens.

In 2019, the program served over 50,000 unduplicated households and 150,000 individuals monthly. More than 15 million pounds of food was provided to meet the needs of San Bernardino County’s food-insecure residents in 2019. Partner soup kitchens served over 400,000 meals during the same year.

But that changed with COVID-19.

Under Governor Newsom’s order that all California residents stay at home and non-essential businesses close their doors, the Food Bank remains open as an “essential service.” But they need help from the communities that depend on them to have enough food and volunteers. Several distribution sites have closed due to senior volunteers staying home. As the need for food assistance continues to grow, having distribution sites stay open with people to staff them will become even more crucial.

“Our Food Bank Program is a vital component in the health, well-being, and in some cases, the survival of thousands of residents throughout San Bernardino County,” explained CAPSBC’s President and CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler. “When distribution sites close and supplies at soup kitchens run short, people go hungry. It’s that simple and that devastating for those who depend on the food we provide. We urgently need help from our communities in order to help us provide food where it’s needed most.”

The Food Bank is asking for assistance in three ways: through financial donations, food donations, and volunteering, particularly by groups and organizations.

“We are taking every precaution during this time to safeguard the health and safety of our volunteers as well as our staff,” said Food Bank Program Manager Brandon Romano. “I can’t emphasize enough how critical volunteers are to our operations, especially in a time of crisis.”

Potential volunteers should contact Xiomara Henriquez-Ortega, Manager of Administrative Support, at 909-723-1525 or email xhenriquez@capsbc.org for more information and to sign up.

Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so at CAPSBC’s website, https://www.capsbc.org/donate.

For information on how to make food donations, contact the Food Bank directly, (909) 723-1581 or email foodbank@capsbc.org.

For additional information about CAPSBC’s programs, including the Food Bank, visit their website at https://www.capsbc.org/ or call 909-723-1500.