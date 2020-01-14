Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County seeks nominees to its Board of Directors

Local Advertisement

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) is seeking new members to serve on its Community Action Board (CAB). Currently, there is one vacancy in the private sector and one in the low-income sector. All applicants requesting consideration to represent the private sector on the board must reside in San Bernardino County. Board members provide critical input, expertise and perspective to CAPSBC in the organization’s work of supporting, advocating for and empowering residents to achieve self-reliance and economic stability.

The CAB is a tripartite board comprised of fifteen members: five (5) represent the private sector; five (5) are elected officials to represent the public sector; and five (5) are representatives of the poor. CAB members are volunteers dedicated to serving the needs of low-income residents throughout our communities.

All applicants requesting consideration to represent the low-income sector on the Community Action Board must reside in the Supervisory District 2 which includes the cities of Upland (including areas north of Foothill), Rancho Cucamonga, and portions of Fontana (areas west of Sierra Ave.). The Second District also includes the unincorporated communities of Devore, Lytle Creek, San Antonio Heights and Mt. Baldy as well as the entire Rim of the World mountain communities from Cedarpines Park to Green Valley Lake.* Applicants need not be low-income themselves as long as they are selected in a manner that ensures that they truly represent the poor.

Board meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday in January, March, May, July, and September, with one additional meeting in December. Meetings are held at CAPSBC’s Administrative Office located at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino.



If you are interested in applying or nominating an individual, click here for the Nomination Form, to be returned to our office by mail or fax no later than Friday, February 14, 2020. The following information pertains to the specific board vacancy, board job description, and the required nominee profile sheet:

Board Member Job DescriptionEligibility Requirements for District 2Eligibility Requirements for Low-Income SectorNominee Profile

We look forward to your support in assisting us to identify the best candidates to represent the low-income residents in the county and the Second District on our Board of Directors. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Sandra Brown, Planning and Program Development Specialist, at (909) 723-1534 or e-mail at sbrown@capsbc.org, or you may contact Brenda Lugo, CAPSBC Administration Assistant, at (909) 723-1514 or e-mail blugo@capsbc.org

*see district map for boundaries