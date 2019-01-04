Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County seeks nominees to its Board of Directors

Local Advertisement

CAPSBC is seeking new members to serve on its Community Action Board (CAB). We currently have two vacancies in the private sector and one vacancy in the low income sector. We are specifically seeking a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to serve. All applicants requesting consideration to represent the Private Sector on the CAB Board of Directors must reside in San Bernardino County.



All applicants requesting consideration to represent the Low-Income Sector on the CAB Board of Directors must reside in the Fourth Supervisorial District which includes the cities of Chino, Chino Hills, Upland, Ontario and portions of Montclair*. Applicants need not be low-income themselves as long as they are selected in a manner that ensures that they truly represent the poor.



The CAB is a tripartite board comprised of fifteen members: five (5) represent the private sector; five (5) are elected officials to represent the public sector; and five are representatives of the poor. CAB members are volunteers dedicated to serving the needs of those low-income throughout our community.



The board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the following months (January, March, May, July, and September), and one meeting in December, at 11:30 a.m. Meetings are held at CAPSBC’s Administrative Office located at 696 S. Tippecanoe Avenue, San Bernardino.

Since 1965, CAPSBC has been helping people and changing lives. CAPSBC programs include Weatherization, Home Energy Assistance, Family Development, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and the CAPSBC Food Bank.

If you are interested in nominating yourself or an individual, click here forthe Nomination Packet, to be returned to our office by mail or fax no later thanWednesday, January 30, 2019. The following information pertains to the specific board vacancy, board job description, and the required nominee profile sheet:



Board Member Job Description

Eligibility Requirements for District 4

Eligibility Requirements for Private Sector

Nominee Profile



We look forward to your support in assisting us to identify the best candidate to represent the low-income residents of the Fourth District on our Board of Directors. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Sandra Brown, Planning and Program Development Specialist at (909) 723-1534 or e-mail atsbrown@capsbc.org or Delphine Galba-Bright, Executive Secretary at (909) 723-1523 or e-mail dgalba-bright@capsbc.org