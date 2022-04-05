Community Action Partnership teams up with RUSD to give away prom dresses on April 9!

Local Advertisement

In-person prom season is upon us finally and Rialto Unified School District students can dance fashionably into the night with a free, brand new prom dress by selecting a dress at the Prom Dress Giveaway on Saturday, April 9. Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) generously donated 500 fashionable and brand new dresses for students in a wide variety of styles.

The Prom Dress Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rialto High School’s gym. The dresses are available at no cost to RUSD students. RUSD staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist students with selecting a dress and pop-up dressing rooms will be available. Dresses are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) is proud to partner with Rialto Unified School District to host a Prom Dress Giveaway event,” stated Patricia Nickols-Butler, CAPSBC President & CEO. “Our ability to support this event is through the generosity of Macy’s Victoria Gardens, with their donation of over 1,000 brand new formal dresses to CAPSBC. We express our gratitude to our valued donor for their continued support. We are thrilled that together we are making the upcoming Prom events so much more special for so many well-deserving students.”

CAPSBC is a nonprofit agency dedicated to serving San Bernardino County through various initiatives since 1965. It is a part of a National Community Action Network and was founded under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.

“The Rialto Unified School District is excited to host an in-person prom this year and make it a memorable night for our students. We are grateful to CAPSBC for the opportunity to give our students access to hundreds of beautiful dresses, at no cost,” said Diane Romo, RUSD Lead Business Services Agent.

The prom dress giveaways made some wonder if the male students would have the opportunity for suits.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, it was no joke when a check for $10,000 was secured by the District through a donation from Calif., 40th District State Assemblymember James Ramos.

“It was a generous and timely act, and it comes as no surprise. Assemblyman Ramos has a great heart and finds ways to assist when he can. The District appreciates the support from both the Community Action Partnership and Assemblyman Ramos,” stated District Spokeswoman, Syeda Jafri.

According to District officials, the money allocated for the high school prom suits will be determined by Education Services, when school site administration works with staff to assess who qualifies.

CAPSBC’s generosity extends beyond the Prom Dress Giveaway with the organization working alongside the District in order to further support students.

“CAPSBC is also working with our District for funding student-centered programs,” Romo said. “We are extremely appreciative for their kindness and partnership.”