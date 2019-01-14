Community blood supply at critically low levels

Local Advertisement

The community blood supply has reached dangerously low levels that could potentially affect patient well-being.

LifeStream blood bank is urging community residents come forward to avoid local hospitals taking the step of postponing surgeries and other procedures requiring blood transfusions.

All donation types and all blood types are urgently needed at this time. Blood must be on the shelves for surgeries, cancer treatments, to treat accident, burn and trauma victims, and for newborn babies and women giving birth.

Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15- and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form; the form is available at all LifeStream locations); weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.

Local Advertisement

The blood donation process is faster and more convenient than ever when donors – the day of donation – go to LStream.org and click on “ExpressPass.” Required paperwork may be reviewed and the donor questionnaire completed before the donor arrives at the collection site.

To set an appointment and locate convenient mobile drive locations, call 800-879-4484 or go to LStream.org.

Locations and hours for LifeStream donor centers follow:

San Bernardino, 384 W. Orange Show Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Riverside, 4006 Van Buren Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario, 1959 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.