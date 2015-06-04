Community Emergency Response Training Comes to San Bernardino Fire Department

On May 15, a 20-hour Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training was held at the main San Bernardino Fire Station. It’s the Fire Department’s 7th CERT Academy. Twelve people participated in the training that was cosponsored by the San Bernardino Police Department. The Police Department was assigned the Emergency Operations responsibility for the city. San Bernardino Police Sergeant Eric Fyvie was part of the trailing team and was present during the entire training process. The two main training instructors were Captain Rolf Lindblom and Fire Engineer Brent Berkompas who is also the CERT Program Manager for the Fire Department.

All of the participants were either residents of the City of San Bernardino or city employees. Councilman John Valdivia and City Clerk Gigi Hanna were among the CERT trainees.

The CERT training Manuel states, “CERT is a critical program in the effort to engage everyone in America in making their communities safer, more prepared and more resilient when incidents occur.” Repeated several times during the class was that CERT members are to: “Do the greatest good for the greatest number of people.” It was stated during class that the large 8.0 Mexico earthquake of 1985 killed several thousands of people. The immediate community’s response after the shock resulted in the saving of 800 lives from the rubble. However, 100 untrained rescuers were killed during the process. The CERT training will enable trained volunteers to safely approach an incident, evaluate the situation, and respond only to the boundaries of their training capabilities and report those who are trapped and require professional rescue.



With the looming 7.5 magnitude earthquake that has been predicted for the San Bernardino area, everyone in the community should take CERT training. Captain Lindblom stated that there would be more classes held in the near future. CERT volunteers once registered in San Bernardino, will be placed on a list of CERT trained and qualified volunteers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security per Sergeant Fyvie.

The CERT training included: Team work training, safety precautions, Incident Command System (ICS) training, hazards and potential impacts, light search and rescue and the proper markings to place on structures, turning off utilities, fire extinguisher usage, first aid and CPR procedures, Disaster Psychology, terrorism and several table top exercises and a practical exam, which includes the extraction of an unconscious victim.

Captain Lindblom said, “Participating in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is an excellent way to increase the security and resiliency of your family and community. You get to meet your local firefighters, while having a bit of fun.”

Councilperson Valdivia commented, “I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to learn and prepare for emergencies. The course offered by our SBFD is free and has various course offerings in coming weeks. I have an immense appreciation for the CERT training seminar and encourage our community members to become CERT trained. The tips and training are valuable and highly useful as we plan and prepare for future events. Protect your family, loved ones and neighbors!”

On Sunday May 17, 11 CERT members of the 7th Academy were awarded their certificates of training. Future classes will be taught in modules, according to Chief Lindblom. So if a CERT trainee misses a portion of the class they only need to retake the part of the class they missed and not retake the entire 20-hour course over again.

The names of past CERT members are being track down and will be given to the Police Department. The CERT members will be assigned under the Emergency Response Manager at the Police Department.

Chief Lindblom said that he would commit and return to instruct future CERT classes regardless of what the future of the San Bernardino’s Fire Department may be. Chief Lindblom’s commitment to the city and the CERT program should be commended.