The Community Foundation names Michelle Decker as new president, CEO

The Community Foundation which serves Inland Southern California (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31 the appointment of Michelle Decker as its next President and CEO. Ms. Decker was selected from more than 64 applicants during a nationwide search conducted by the Foundation’s Board. She will succeed Interim President and CEO Paula Myles who will continue as TCF’s VP of Finance and Administration. Ms. Decker will begin on April 2, 2018.

Ms. Decker currently serves as CEO of Rural Action, a regional sustainable development nonprofit working to build a new, more just economy in Appalachian Ohio through leadership development, social enterprises, and environmental restoration. For the last 27 years Decker has held leadership positions in community economic development and has specialized in rebuilding or constructing nonprofit development organizations in both urban and rural communities.

“We are delighted that Michelle has accepted the position as the next CEO of The Community Foundation,” said Sean Varner, Board Chair of The Community Foundation. “She is a respected and proven leader who has the skills and the passion to promote the Foundation’s mission of utilizing its resources to identify and address the needs of the communities we serve in the Inland Region of Southern California.”

Prior to Rural Action, Ms. Decker was the Executive Director of the Southeast Community Development Corporation, working to build healthy and diverse communities in Southeast Baltimore. She was also a co-founder of the Maryland Asset Building Community Development Network, a policy and communications group serving a broad nonprofit constituency.

With assets in excess of $100 million, TCF is the largest and oldest community foundation in the two-county region. TCF’s strategic plan is focused on growing giving in the region, convening community and civic leaders for shared solutions and addressing the capacity-building needs of the nonprofit sector.

“I’m thrilled to join The Community Foundation to improve life in our region and beyond. It’s truly an honor,” Ms. Decker said. “TCF has been a trusted partner here since 1941, and I look forward to working with the Board and staff to further its mission of strengthening Inland Southern California through philanthropy. I’m excited to get to know, and start working with the organizations and local leaders who want to see the people and communities of Inland Southern California thrive, and help TCF play its best role in that.”

Ms. Decker is a member of the Rural Policy Research Institute’s National Advisory Board and leads Rural Action’s participation in the Central Appalachian Network, a multi-state collaborative of sustainable development groups. She holds a M.S. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a B.A. in Art History from the University of Cincinnati.

Ms. Decker has resided in Plains, Ohio since 2009 along with her husband, Zach Holl and two children.