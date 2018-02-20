The Community Foundation Opens 2018 Scholarship Programs

The Community Foundation which serves Inland Southern California (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties) is now accepting scholarship applications from college-bound students for multiple scholarship programs. Last year, the same scholarship programs awarded over $2.1 million in support to deserving students in the Inland region.

The scholarship programs are: Altura Credit Union Foundation Scholarship for students in Riverside County; Reggie Edmond II Scholarship for students graduating from a school within the Riverside Unified School District; James Buchner Memorial Scholarship for Hispanic/Latino students attending Cathedral High School; Desert Outreach Foundation Scholarship for students who reside in the Coachella Valley pursuing an undergraduate/graduate degree; Pavement Recycling, Inc. Scholarship for students in the city of Riverside and neighboring cities; Riverside Construction Company/Harmon-Lounsbury Scholarship for Riverside students (high school seniors and first year college) studying engineering, particularly in the area of construction or civil engineering; Elizabeth C. and Jack B. Clarke. Sr. Endowed Scholarship Fund for African-American or Hispanic/Latino students residing in Riverside and San Bernardino; Ruth Schroff Scholarship Fund for African-American or Hispanic/Latino students residing in Riverside or San Bernardino Counties; Dr. Barnett and Eleanor Jean Grier Advised Scholarship Fund for underrepresented and disadvantages students in Riverside; Rosemarie Cionni-Mary Pastore Educational Trust Scholarship for students who graduated from Elsinore High School, and Castro/Falk Scholarship Fund of the Coachella Valley for students who are current or former residents of the Coachella Valley area of Riverside County.

For a full description of each of the scholarship programs, and to determine eligibility and apply, please view the Scholarship Schedule on the Foundation’s website.

Each Scholarship Program has its own application deadline. Deadlines range from March 12 through May 1.

Please contact Denisha Shackelford, Scholarship Coordinator at 951-241-7777 for additional questions on any of the scholarship programs.

The Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation in Inland Southern California (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties). Established in 1941, at 77 years old The Community Foundation stewards more than $100 million in assets and provides college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations across the two-county region and beyond. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support programs that strengthen the community. For more information visit The Community Foundation's website at www.thecommunityfoundation.net.