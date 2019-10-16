Community Hospital of San Bernardino hosts historic event honoring decades of service with dedication of ‘The Physicians’ Corridor’

Local Advertisement

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) announced the unveiling of the Physicians’ Corridor, a beautifully designed space dedicated to all 50 former Medical Staff Presidents, a dozen of whom attended a celebratory event in their honor.

According to current Chief of Staff, Dr. Johnny Negusse, “This dedication is to show the hospital’s appreciation for the high quality medical care our physicians have provided and continue to provide the San Bernardino community since 1956. It is an honor to be surrounded by such compassionate and caring providers and to welcome back former medical staff presidents.”

Attendance included the second president of the medical staff from 1957, along with others who served in the 1970s and 1980s. Dr. Negusse shared, “By remembering, honoring and inducting these presidents into our new “Physicians’ Corridor” we are also honoring all of the physicians who served alongside them.”

CHSB Hospital President, June Collison stated, “Our physicians are important members of our care team. They each embrace the mission of Dignity Health every day as they serve and advocate for our sisters and brothers who are poor and disenfranchised. It is our pleasure to recognize their commitment to our community.” This project and the physicians have been supported by the hospital’s board of directors. Chairman of the Board, Tony Myrell attended the induction ceremony and noted, “Our physicians have fought to save the lives of countless patients, improve the quality of care, and provide the safest hospital setting for decades.”

