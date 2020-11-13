Community Hospital of San Bernardino offers drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner

Local Advertisement

Each year, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) welcomes hundreds of community members to celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional holiday meal. This year, although the event will look a little different, CHSB hopes the community will still feel its heartfelt gratitude to serve the great people of San Bernardino.

Grab-and-Go traditional Thanksgiving Meals will be available for drive-thru patrons and walk-up guests. Flu shots will also be available for anyone 18 years and older, plus a special gift will be provided to youth in attendance. The San Bernardino Police Department will be participating along with Explore Scouts, the IEHP Superhero, and the 501st Legion Southern California Garrison Storm Troopers.

Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino

1800 Western Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 (drive-thru)

1725 Western Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92411 (walk-up/flu shots)

All guests must wear a face covering, and socially distance as appropriate. If you have questions about the event, please contact the Community Health Education Center at 909-806-1816.