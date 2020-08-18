Community Hospital of San Bernardino welcomed three sets of healthy twins in one day

Local Advertisement

On Friday, August 7, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino had an unusually busy birthing day. Three sets of twins were born within a matter of hours. June Collison, Hospital President, shared, “During such a difficult and trying time for our country, it is wonderful to celebrate such beautiful moments of welcoming new life to our San Bernardino community.”

Grateful parents Shania Moody and Nicholas Vargas of San Bernardino welcomed twin brothers, Jo’Ziah and Jacob, at 2:07 and 2:09 p.m. weighing 3.6 pounds and 4.8 pounds. Big sister, Zakia, 4, can’t wait for her little baby brothers to come home from the hospital. The boys, born at 33 weeks, are being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Just hours later, twin brothers Enrique de Jesus and Emiliano de Jesus were born at 5:05 and 5:06 p.m. weighing 6 pounds and 5.9 pounds, respectively. The healthy pair is home resting with family in Fontana.

Last but certainly not least, baby brother and sister, Kaevon and Kevia, were born at 8 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. weighing 3.2 pounds and 5 pounds. They are the first babies for happy mom, Faith Singleton, who lives in San Bernardino and visits the NICU every day to see her growing little ones. Baby Kevia was the last twin born that special day and the only girl!

