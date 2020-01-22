Community Hospital of San Bernardino’s President June Collison serves as Grand Marshal in MLK Day parade

Local Advertisement

June Collison, Hospital President for Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino was honored to serve as the Grand Marshal in the 2020 Martin Luther King Day Parade in San Bernardino. “Today means so much to so many people, and to be selected to serve as the Grand Marshal for the San Bernardino community has been a privilege,” stated Collison.

For Collison, Dr. Martin Luther King Day signifies working together to achieve something better for all. “As the Hospital President for Community Hospital, I am committed to the people of San Bernardino, to finding ways to change and improve the cultural and economic factors that can have an impact on our health and wellness. Together, we can achieve better health outcomes, and my dream is for a healthy community.”