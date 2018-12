Local Advertisement

On Friday, December 14, 2018 Sheriff John McMahon, Santa and all of Santa’s helpers (deputies from West Valley Detention Center & Rancho Cucamonga and several community partners) along with the staff at Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino held a holiday party to unveil the beautiful murals recently completed by volunteers.

Santa delivered gifts to the young patients at Dignity Health’s Community Hospital of San Bernardino – Children’s Subacute Center.