Community invited to Library Luau at county libraries

The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to the library for a Library Luau. Enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and more. Don’t forget to take pictures with Moana.

This event is another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win awesome prizes All activities are free and open to all ages.

The San Bernardino County Library Luau Events will take place in the following locations:

· Aug. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Bloomington Branch Library at 18028 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington.

· Aug. 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Baker Family Learning Center at 2818 Macy Street in Muscoy.

· Aug. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Newton T. Bass Library at 14901 Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley.

· Aug. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Lewis Library & Technology Center at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.

· Aug. 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The Sam J. Racadio Library & Environmental Learning Center at 7863 Central Avenue in Highland.

· Aug. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. The James S. Thalman Library at 14020 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.

· Aug. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Hesperia Branch Library at 9650 7th Avenue in Hesperia.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.