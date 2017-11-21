Community Involvement is in the Hearts of SOAR Students

Throughout the year, SOAR Charter Academy involves students in all grade levels in community service. Two very special activities that take place this time of year come from the hearts of our second and fifth graders.

On November 17, 2017 over 50 fifth grade students trotted through the field of SOAR being doused in color all in the spirit of giving. Several weeks prior to the run, the students collected canned foods as sponsorships and chose to donate to Mary’s Table, a local facility that serves hot meals 6 days a week to those in need.

The 5th grade teachers, Mr. Art De Leon and Ms. Joanna Cox know that teaching students the value of giving, and showing them that their actions can make a positive difference not only develops critical thinking but sets the course for the students to become effective leaders in their community. 5th grader Kendal Neighbours said “I feel and happy and proud that we are helping others, I want everyone to have a good Thanksgiving.” Dylan Proch added, “We are giving them the Thanksgiving of their lives.”

Taking place the same afternoon the second-grade students of Mrs. Danielle DiTrapani, and Mrs. Dena Proch created a festive Thanksgiving feast for the residents of the Villa’s, an assisted living and memory care facility in San Bernardino. This is the 9th year the residents have attended the feast at SOAR.

The second-grade students sit with groups of the residents and talk about life, they share stories and laughs all while enjoying a Thanksgiving feast prepared by the second-grade parents. The students entertain the residents with several songs and build friendships that sometimes, last beyond the day. Esperanza Tetelepta, “The older people come and know a lot of stories that are fun to listen to.”

SOAR’s mission is to equip students to become independent critical thinkers. Our program will instill the values of making a positive impact by serving our community. Our emphasis on the whole child will produce leaders that not only excel beyond the state’s academic standards but also become well-rounded, creative, life-long learners who will be prepared to make a difference in the 21st century.

