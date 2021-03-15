Congratulations Kolb Middle School 6th grade honor roll students!

Local Advertisement

Pompoms waved as Kolb Middle School celebrated its sixth grade Honor Roll students on Monday, Mar. 8, with a walk-through ceremony.

Kolb Middle School honored the 137 sixth-grade students who earned at least a 3.0 grade point average during the first semester, which ran from August to December. Of those honored, 103 students earned a spot on the Principal’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Kolb Middle School staff cheered on the students as they entered the school. Students then posed for pictures with Principal Armando Urteaga, Assistant Principal Todd Harris, and the Cougars’ mascots, Koby and Chloe, as they received certificates to recognize their outstanding accomplishment.

Kolb Middle School held a ceremony for seventh and eighth-grade Honor Roll students on Tuesday and Wednesday. There were 450 students total to make the honor roll.

Honor Roll 3.0-3.49 GPA (alphabetical order)

Malachi Austin, Matthew Austin, Darlene Barajas-Luebanos, Sophia Cano, Sonnie Carrasco-Quijada, Gisselle Ceballos, Joel Cisneros, Jaiden Dayes, abino Gamboa-Cruz, Aiden Godina, Jonathan Gonzalez, Adriana Guzman, Andrew Hernandez, Raymond Hernandez, Ezequiel Herrera, Bryan Hollie, Jannah Jabbar, Kaiden Jordan, Isabella Lugo, Chase Marshall, Natalia Martinez, Lawrenece Montez, Lewis Moya, Juliana Perez, Valerie Ramirez, Benjamin Reveles, Isaac Reyes, Diego Rivera, Denisse Rodriquez, Damien Ruiz, Fernanda Solis, Ta’najai Taylor, Emily Velasco, Kaitlyn Young.

Principal’s Honor Roll 3.5-4.0 GPA (alphabetical order)

Jonathan Aguirre, Zachary Andrade, Diego Angulo Castro, Emily Apaez, Julian Barajas, Riley Barbosa, Zafiro Becerra Montes, Haven Bellville, Angelina Belman, Valerie Benitez, Andrea Bertadillo, Ethan Bolender, Jordyn Bolton, Cali Bowens, David Bueno, Anthony Camerano, Jesse Campos, Shirely Campos, Taylor Cannon, Emmalee Cano, Jocelyn Castillo, Jacob Castro, Alexis Castro, Rodrigo Ceja, Aaden Ceja, Hayley Contreras, Javaeya Corothers, Jailah Cotton, Emmanuel Cuicas Castaneda, Jesse Cunningham, Ashley Dahm Lopez, Jessica Davila, Jordin Dayes, Aaron De Hijar, Jose Diaz, Arianna Dunlea, Lezlie Figueroa, Ruby Garcia, Destiny Gomez, Jaylene Gomez, Daniel Gonzalez, Mi’khy Harris, Pablo Hernandez, Saul Hernandez, Zachary Hernandez, Reyna Hernandez, Damian Hernandez-Zamudio, Micaela Hernani, Mariely Herrera, Divine Igaja, Kalani Johnson, Justin Klag, Emelie Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Yaretzi Lopez, Joanna Madrigal, Damian Martinez, Izabella Melgarejo, Michelle Mendez-Trujillo, Yoselin Mendoza, Kendrick Mendoza, Alexsander Menedez, Amaya Moreno, Ketzia Munoz, Isabella Munoz, Anthony Navarette, Layla Olmedo, Brenden Palacios, Amya Payne, Melondy Payne, Kassandra Paz, Alexander Perez, Diana Pizano, Ruben Ramirez, Ian Ramirez, Roberto Ramirez, Estefania Ramos, Matthew Regudo, Aryam Reyes, Joseph Rios, Estefani Rivas Ramos, Lia Rodriguez, Nathaly Rojas, Jamel Sagoe, Kaylee Sanchez, Steve Sanchez-Fuentes, Ashly Sandoval, Daniela Santoyo, Paola Sevilla Hernandez, Madeline Siguenza, Joucelyn Silva, Michael Singenstrew, Jaylin Smalls, Kahmari Smith, Semaj Smith, Andrew Strickert, Remi Taylor, Ricky Trujillo, Jordan Umana, Jazlene Uribe, Matthew Valencia, Samantha Vasquez, Valentina Williams.