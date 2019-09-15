Corky’s Cookies for Cancer benefits LLU Children’s Hospital

Local Advertisement

Corky’s Homestyle Kitchen & Bakery kicked off their annual Cookies for Cancer fundraiser this month in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Funds raised during the month-long promotion will benefit Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

At all 11 Southern California locations, Corky’s will donate $1 for every gold ribbon cookie sold and 25 cents for all other cookies sold in the month of September.

In addition, Corky’s Homestyle Kitchen & Bakery also will be hosting Art for Cancer. Children are invited to any Corky’s location to color a picture that will be delivered to young patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, to help brighten their day. Everyone who submits a drawing is eligible to win a prize. No purchase necessary to enter.

“We are proud to host our 6th annual Corky’s Cookies for Cancer fundraiser benefiting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital,” said Jennifer Towles of Corky’s Homestyle Kitchen & Bakery. “We invite everyone to join us at Corky’s and help raise funds that will directly benefit the children battling cancer and bring smiles to their faces through art.”

Over the last five years, Corky’s has donated over $64,000 through their cookie sales. In addition, they have delivered thousands of pictures with messages of hope and encouragement that are displayed for the children in the hospital.

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital cares for almost 1.2 million of California’s youth and is the only medical facility in the Inland Empire that specializes in children’s care.

For more information about Corky’s Cookies for Cancer and Art for Cancer visit www.corkyskitchenandbakery.com or call (909) 941- 6868.