Cougars compete in 2018 Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida

This year, the Rancho Cucamonga Pop Warner (RCPW) Cougars (Pee Wee) were invited to participate in the 2018 Pop Warner Super Bowl (Florida). Based on their record and performance, they earned a playoff spot to compete on a national stage.

The RCPW Cougars not only represented Mt. Baldy Pop Warner Football Conference (which includes the following cities: Fontana, Chino, Riverside, Moreno Valley, San Dimas/La Verne, and Rancho Cucamonga) but also our very own city Rancho Cucamonga. This is a very proud moment for our league, boys, and community. It’s worth noting, that this will be the first time (in our 40 year history) that we’ve had an opportunity to compete at this level.

On Saturday, December 1st the Cougars battled their way to a victory over Naperville Chargers (Illinois) 32-8. This win earned them the right to move forward to the 2nd round in the playoffs. They then overcame the Oak Cliff Titans (Texas) in a lopsided defeat of 30-0.

RCPW Cougars advanced to the Division 2 Pee Wee Championship Game on Friday, December 8th where they faced Brick City Lions (New Jersey). The RCPW Cougars fought a good fight but came up short in a loss to Brick City Lions (26-8). These boys worked hard all year long and even though they lost in the Championship game they vow to be back, STRONGER than ever…

The Rancho Cucamonga Pop Warner Cheer Team (Jaguars) were also honored in Florida. The girls placed 3rd in the country in Pop Warner Cheer Competition!

2018 Pop Warner Super Bowl Facts

Each year, the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer and Dance Championships takes place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex™ at Walt Disney World.

The Pop Warner Football Championships (referred to as the Pop Warner Super Bowl) are divided into teams competing in Division I, Division II and Unlimited Division. 64 football teams compete for National Championships in 5 different age/weight ranges (Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity & Unlimited).

Submitted by Gabe Hernandez

Vice President/Fundraiser Coordinator