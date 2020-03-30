County COVID-19 dashboard now includes confirmed cases by city

Local Advertisement

The County COVID-19 dashboard now includes confirmed cases of COVID-19 by city. The dashboard can be viewed on wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.

“The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county,” stated County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents of cities that are listed should not panic and feel the need to go somewhere else. I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread.”

The city data added today is intended to represent the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized. Cities and communities not listed have zero confirmed cases.



Those who view the data should also keep in mind that residence data is based on information contained on lab slips that accompany test results. In some cases, that information might pertain the hospital where a patient is being treated, a detention facility where a patient is being held, or something else. Sometimes that information is corrected, which would account for fluctuations in the numbers.

The dashboard was launched on March 26 to provide a visual representation the COVID-19 pandemic within San Bernardino County, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, patients tested, patients that tested negative, and confirmed cases by gender and by age groups.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.

The Acting County Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

