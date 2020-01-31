County Honor Bands, Orchestras to perform in February, March

Local Advertisement

In February and March, two regional San Bernardino County honor bands and a countywide orchestra will hold their annual performances.

The events, which feature musicians at the elementary, middle and high school levels, are organized by the County Music Educators’ Association, in conjunction with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.

The first performance — featuring three honor bands representing the San Bernardino Basin region of the county — will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the University of Redlands’ Memorial Chapel.

On Feb. 15, the honor bands representing the High Desert will perform at 7 p.m. at Barstow Community College.



The final performance will take place at 7 p.m. on March 7 with the countywide honor orchestras playing at the University of Redlands’ Memorial Chapel. Several hundred county students at the elementary, middle and high school levels participate each year in the performances, and guest conductors work with the students to perform their music selections.