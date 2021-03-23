County, Mary’s Mercy Center provide COVID-19 vaccination to homeless individuals

Local Advertisement

By Maryjoy Duncan

The homeless population faces a unique set of challenges during this pandemic that includes increased risk of infection due to difficulty in adhering to public health directives such as physical distancing, isolation and quarantine while in shelters, and the closure of several social services.

The arrival of the vaccine has brought hope onto the horizon for many, and finally to the area’s unsheltered individuals on Thursday, Mar. 11 when San Bernardino County’s Department of Public Health held the first vaccination event specifically for the homeless at Mary’s Mercy Center (MMC) in San Bernardino.

“The County is very grateful for the support and community leadership provided by Mary’s Mercy Center,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said. “This was the first of many events the County will conduct to vaccinate our homeless population and an important step toward bringing our county community out of this pandemic.”

The county’s mobile vaccination clinic has been making additional outreach efforts to the homeless population throughout the county.

Over 170 individuals were administered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eliminating the challenges of ensuring timely second doses as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require.

“We are excited to partner with the County to host the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless. This is the perfect location for the clinic because the homeless feel comfortable coming to our campus and they feel safe working with our staff,” said new MMC Executive Director Dan Flores. “Even amidst the pandemic, Mary’s Mercy Center continues to serve about 200 meals per day, in addition to providing clothes, showers, and emergency items.”

MMC is a nonprofit organization that has been providing essential services to the homeless and impoverished communities long before it purchased the building from which it operates to this day in 1992 at 641 N. Roberds Ave. in San Bernardino.

“The homeless often suffer in silence. Having a cold or the flu while on the street can be brutal, so you can only imagine how COVID impacts someone sleeping outside in the cold. Many times, they are afraid to even ask for help,” concluded Flores. “This vaccine offers protection from COVID, but it also offers hope for the homeless. Hope that they are not forgotten during this pandemic.”

For those interested in making a donation, please visit marysmercy-center.org.