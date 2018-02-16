County residents to receive free tacos, tax preparation at event

Free tax preparation services are available to eligible individuals and families whose combined household earned income was less than $55,000 in 2017. Residents can receive free tax preparation and tacos during the Tacos and Taxes event at UFCW Local 1167 at 855 W San Bernardino Ave in Bloomington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb 18. The event is made possible by CalEITC4Me, which brings free tax preparation services and resources to San Bernardino County residents.

Tax preparation will be completed by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) certified volunteer tax professionals who provide screening to determine eligibility for federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC), prepare, and electronically file federal and state tax returns.

Under the California EITC (CalEITC), families earning less than $22,300 may qualify for CalEITC. Families earning less than $53,930 may qualify for the federal EITC. The event is part of San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department’s (TAD) efforts to offer free tax preparation and e-filing services for qualifying low to moderate income taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Tax returns are filed electronically, for both California and federal taxes. Taxpayers can call to make appointments and there are extended evening hours and Saturday appointments available. Walk-ins are also welcome. Bilingual tax preparation services are available. Refunds may be received in as few as 7 days after acceptance.

It is the 12th year that TAD has partnered with the IRS to offer free, accurate, certified tax preparation services through the VITA program. The VITA campaign is focused on increasing awareness of the EITC, which most VITA qualified taxpayers are eligible to receive. This credit was developed to help assist those who are in financial need as well as to reward employment. For the third year in California, the CalEITC is also a refundable tax credit for low income taxpayers that puts money back in the pockets of California’s working families and individuals. Every year, thousands of families miss out on this tax credit; money that could be used to help meet their families’ basic needs. The additional money that taxpayers receive from the EITC has proven to help boost the local economy.

“VITA offers life changing outcomes for those who are eligible,” said Gilbert Ramos, Director of Transitional Assistance. “We are always excited to see how VITA services make a difference in the lives of San Bernardino County residents.”

For information about the VITA program, please visit hs.sbcounty.gov/VITA or call (909) 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.