County Superintendent Ted Alejandre Appointed to K-12 High Speed Network Advisory Board

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre has been appointed by California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to the K-12 High Speed Network Advisory Board. Alejandre’s appointment to the board is effective immediately through June 30, 2022.

The K-12 High Speed Network is a state program funded by the California Department of Education to provide the California K-12 community with network connectivity, teaching and learning application coordination, and videoconferencing support. The mission of the K-12 High Speed Network advisory board is to enable educators, students and staff across the state to have access to reliable high-speed networks that have the capacity to deliver high quality online resources to support teaching and learning, and promote academic achievement.

Alejandre expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment saying, “This is an exciting time of transformation in K-12 education. The impact new technologies are having on education across the state is tremendous-particularly as we shift to distance learning. I look forward to helping our public schools stay on the forefront of these exciting innovations.”

Thurmond remarked, “I am confident that you will be a valuable member of the advisory board. Thank you for your willingness to serve in this capacity.”

