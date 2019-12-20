Coyote Radio hosts annual SCIPP Kids Holiday Show

Local Advertisement

The creative literary work of San Bernardino-area elementary school students in the Students and Coyotes Instruction in Poetry and Prose (SCIPP) program will be featured on KVCR-FM 91.9 twice this month.

SCIPP Kids Holiday Special will air at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and again at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Christmas Day), Dec. 25. It can also be heard online at KVCR.org; look for the “Listen Live” icon.

The program on KVCR is an edited one-hour version of Coyote Radio’s SCIPP Kids Holiday Program that originally aired live on Dec. 6, and featured school children ages 3-15 who read and performed the poems, stories and songs they wrote.

SCIPP is a literacy program in the CSUSB Department of Liberal Studies that provides local elementary school students, and their families, with literacy training and education.

The children came from grade schools encompassing the Inland Empire and worked with Cal State San Bernardino Liberal Studies students, under the guidance of Liberal Studies Coordinator and Professor Kelly Dortch, to develop creative writing skills.

More than 30 children presented their creative works from the yearlong mentorship with the CSUSB students. The original three-hour program will repeat each weekend during the month of December on Coyote Radio at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The SCIPP Kids program was hosted by CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus Paws Radio Media consultant Lacey Kendall with production assistance by Coyote Radio & Advertising co-manager Kelli Cluque.