Crafton Hills College offers free tax preparation

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, sponsored by the accounting program at Crafton Hills College and the Internal Revenue Service, provides free tax preparation services to individuals and families earning less than $54,000 a year who need assistance in preparing their own returns. VITA volunteers are CHC students who have completed a rigorous IRS-sponsored training and are certified by the IRS to provide basic income tax assistance to qualified individuals, including United States Veterans. Electronic filing is available free of charge.

The VITA site will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon in the Central Complex (CNTL), Room 119 on the Crafton Hills College campusbeginning February 10 through April 7. No appointment is necessary. Free parking is available on campus (closest parking lot is Lot E).

Taxpayers should bring the following items to the VITA site to receive assistance on their returns:

Proof of identification – Picture ID

Social Security Cards for you, your spouse and dependents (REQUIRED) or a Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter for you, your spouse and dependents and proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN.

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns if available

Proof of bank account routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit, such as a blank check

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Employer Identification Number)

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Forms 1095-A, B, or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

*It is extremely important that each person use the correct Social Security number. The most accurate information is usually located on your original Social Security card. If you do not have an SSN for you or a dependent, you should complete Form SS-5, Social Security Number Application. This form should be submitted to the nearest Social Security Administration Office. If you or your dependent is not eligible to get a Social Security number, you may need an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires taxpayer provide documentation of health insurance coverage for the entire year, either through an employer’s group policy or coverage purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace.