Crafton Hills announces Audre Levy as interim president

As Crafton Hills College continues its search for a new president, longtime educator Dr. Audre Levy will step into the role on an interim basis starting Aug. 10.

Levy, who will hold the position through the college’s fall semester, is coming out of retirement to help the college during this transition period, San Bernardino Community College District officials announced last week.

“As the first in her family to achieve a college degree, Dr. Audre Levy brings to Crafton Hills College a strong commitment to student success and distinctive expertise,” said SBCCD Board of Trustees President Joseph Williams. “With her serving in this interim role, I am confident that Crafton Hills College will keep moving forward expanding educational and career training opportunities for students in Inland Southern California.”

Levy holds five graduate degrees, including a bachelor’s in public speaking from Michigan State University and four master’s degrees from the University of Michigan, Cal State Long Beach, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Holmes Institute. In 1991, she graduated from a doctoral degree in institutional management from Pepperdine University and was named a Pepperdine Alumni of the Year in 2004.

“I am very pleased that Dr. Audre Levy will serve Crafton Hills College as interim President,” SBCCD Chancellor Bruce Baron said. “She brings a combination of experience and enthusiasm that will serve Crafton well during such a transformative time.”

Levy describes herself as a life-long learner who has held leadership positions at institutions in California, Texas, and Florida, most recently as president of Lone Star College Cy-Fair in Cypress, Texas. She is also a former classroom instructor and counselor.

Although neither had more than a primary elementary education, it was Levy’s parents’ hard-work ethic that inspired her to pursue a career in the field, according to a provided bio.

“Because of their incentive and vision,” it reads, “she has made both a career of education and a career in education.”

“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as interim president for Crafton Hills College, a forward-looking institution that has rightly earned regional and statewide recognition for student success,” Levy said. “I look forward to engaging with faculty, students, staff, the SBCCD Board of Trustees, along with the communities we serve, to advance the social and economic mobility of the Inland region.”

In March, SBCCD officials announced administrative changes to its leadership, later announcing in June a search was open to candidates wishing to fill the presidential vacancy.

More on the search may be found at www.craftonhills.edu/presidential-search. The target date for applications is Oct. 1.