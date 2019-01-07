Crafton Hills College accepting applications for Spring 2019 Fire Academy

Local Advertisement

Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa is still accepting applications for its spring 2019 Fire Academy, which begins with a five-day pre-academy program on January 28, 2019.

The CHC Fire Academy is an extremely intensified training program with heavy emphasis on personal safety through self-discipline, teamwork and skills development. The 16-unit Academy is a full-time Academy, completed in 15 weeks. As a bonus, cadets who complete the Academy will not only meet the State Fire Marshal’s Basic Skill requirements for Firefighter I Certification, but also receive CAL FIRE Basic Wildland Firefighter Certification.

Applicants must have the following prerequisites:

Completion of FIRET 100 (Fire Protection Organization) or equivalent.

Completion of FIRET 101 (Fire Prevention Technology) or equivalent.

Current copy of EMT Certification.

Completed medical clearance for firefighters.

Physical Abilities Test (C-PAT or Biddle) certificate that is valid throughout the Academy.

Once an application is received, an interview with the Fire Academy Chief will be scheduled.

For more information on this premiere Fire Academy or to access the application, go to www.craftonhills.edu/fireacademy or call 909-389-3408. Applications will be accepted through January 10, 2019.

