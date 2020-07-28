Crafton Hills College Child Development Center closed for fall

Local Advertisement

After careful consideration and out of concern for the health of College employees and the community, Crafton Hills College administration has reluctantly decided that the Crafton Hills College Child Development Center will not open in the fall. Under normal circumstances, the College’s Child Development Center offers both community and State preschool programs for children ages 3-5 and also serves as a campus-based early education program providing a laboratory setting to CHC students enrolled in child development courses.

The center closed in mid-March, as did the College, due to COVID-19 and was hoping to reopen in August to serve students, faculty, and the community. After considerable review and discussion, the College has decided to remain closed through the fall semester but offer online, and some hybrid instruction and services to students. Child Development Center Director Deborah Wasbotten has maintained communications with parents as updates became available and has notified both returning families and those who had newly applied this school year.

“The decision to not reopen the center was based on many factors, and although we are disappointed not to bring students back, I want parents to know that safety is our highest priority, and we are doing everything we can to protect our students and employees from the virus,” said Wasbotten.

The College continues to follow directions from the Center for Disease Control as well as county and state guidelines and plans to open the center as soon as it is deemed safe.

Local Advertisement

The CHC students enrolled in child development will be provided with alternate means of completing assignments. The State preschool at the center, which is conducted through a partnership with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, may continue to offer a remote learning environment for families in the fall. Parents will be notified as more information and additional details are given from the San Bernardino County Schools office. Any questions regarding the center should be addressed to dwasbotten@craftonhills.edu.