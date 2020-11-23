Crafton Hills College Foundation launches ‘Because Of You’ fundraising campaign to raise $1 million unrestricted endowment

Local Advertisement

The Crafton Hills College (CHC) Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to raise a $1 million unrestricted endowment before the college celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. The slogan “Because of You…” was chosen to communicate the impact financial assistance makes in the lives of students.

Success stories of CHC students and alumni are used to demonstrate the benefits of support.

“It is rewarding to highlight the stories of alumni whose lives have changed through their connection to CHC,” stated CHC President Dr. Kevin Horan.

The campaign comes at a pivotal time in the College’s history. Dr. Horan, who joined CHC as its President in January of 2019, immediately recognized the role the Foundation plays in piloting innovative programs, supporting students, and helping the College adapt to the ever-changing needs of the campus.

“Our community depends on Crafton to produce a well-educated and trained workforce to strengthen the economy,” Horan stated. Crafton awards more than 1,000 degrees and certificates annually. “Our alumni are the childcare professionals, teachers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and other essential professionals in our communities.”

In discussing the role of the Foundation, Horan explained that the Foundation, established in 1973, currently holds $2.5 million in assets, the majority of which are restricted for scholarships or program support.

“The Foundation has been focused primarily on establishing scholarships for students; however, this[endowment] fund will help the College reach a new level of excellence,” Horan added.

As an example of how the College has used unrestricted funds to bolster the success of students in the past is by providing the seed funding that established the College’s Honors Institute, now one of the gems of CHC.

“This fund will give us the ability to be innovative as an institution,” Horan said. “It will help us provide grants to faculty and staff for innovative programs and services that will ultimately benefit students and increase student success. Because it is an endowment fund, it will perpetually be there for the life of the College and will always be a resource.”

Many CHC students live with serious financial struggles, and more than 60 percent need financial assistance to continue their education. The CHC Foundation raises funds to provide financial support for many of these students and reduce the anxiety they face so that they can focus on following their educational dreams.

Dr. Phong Nguyen, a medical doctor who volunteers as the Foundation’s Development Committee Chair added, “These donations are not for lights and overhead, but for essential items that students need to succeed and graduate.”

Dollars raised by the CHC Foundation go directly to support students, and because of the low cost of attending CHC, donations go further than at private colleges.

“About $1,000 will cover the costs of a student to earn an EMT certificate, $3,000 will cover tuition, books, supplies, fees, etc. for one student for an entire year, and $4,500 will cover the expenses for one cadet to attend our Fire Academy,” Nguyen added.

To learn more about the CHC Foundation and its “Because of You” campaign and to offer support to Crafton Hills College, visit craftonhills.edu/endowment.