Crafton Hills College Foundation receives grant from Inland SoCal United Way to support students impacted by COVID-19

The Crafton Hills College Foundation received a grant for $12,500 from Inland Southern California United Way to support Emergency Assistance funding for Crafton students impacted by COVID-19.

Inland SoCal United Way was created through a merger of Inland Empire United Way and United Way of the Inland Valleys. Its COVID-19 fund was established to respond to the pandemic by relieving hardships for vulnerable working families, due to quarantine or disruption of income, and to support the coordination of community relief efforts.

“We at Inland SoCal United Way are delighted to be able to award grants to local nonprofits like Crafton Hills College Foundation who are dedicated to supporting the individuals in our community,” said Lisa Wright, President of Inland SoCal United Way. “We understand that our new normal is a challenge, but Crafton Hills College Foundation is rising to that challenge and we are extraordinarily proud to be able to assist in their efforts.”

The funds received by the CHC Foundation from Inland SoCal United Way will directly support students through emergency assistance grants. To be considered for the one-time funding of up to $500, students must submit a completed application and supporting documents, have completed a minimum of 12 units at the College, be currently enrolled in a minimum of six units, and be in good academic standing.

“At Crafton, we are taking a holistic approach to help students recover from this pandemic with hotspots and Chromebooks available for check out, a food bank and grocery vouchers, and through direct support with emergency assistance grants to help with individual hardships such as rent, utilities, and transportation costs, ” said Dr. Kevin Horan, President of Crafton Hills College. “This funding will enhance CHC’s strategic efforts in supporting students during this difficult time,” continued Horan. “With this help, students are more likely to succeed in their educational goals and we are so grateful to Inland SoCal United Way for their assistance.”

If you would like to help support the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund, please call United Way at 951-697-4700. For more information about the CHC Foundation or to support Crafton students, visit www.craftonhills.edu/foundation.