Crafton Hills College and University of La Verne team up to offer bachelor’s degrees

The University of La Verne and Crafton Hills College are partnering to launch three of the university’s bachelor’s degree programs on site at the community college’s campus beginning in the spring. San Bernardino Community College District Trustees Gloria Macias Harrison, Frank Reyes and Don Singer, Chancellor Bruce Baron, and Crafton Hills College President Wei Zhou welcomed University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Crafton Hills College on Feb. 6 to celebrate the launch of the partnership.

The public-private initiative will allow Crafton Hills College students to transfer seamlessly into University of La Verne bachelor’s degree programs in business administration, child development, and educational studies without having to leave the Crafton Hills College campus in Yucaipa.

“We want an affordable, high-quality, private university education to be within reach for students at Crafton Hills College and every other community college across the state,” University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman said. “This partnership will allow Crafton Hills College students to stay close to their homes, families, and jobs as they pursue their educational goals.”

The University of La Verne will also guarantee admission, scholarships, and application fee waivers to qualified current Crafton Hills College students who transfer into the three onsite programs or any other undergraduate program offered by the university.

The onsite bachelor’s programs in business administration, child development, and educational studies are aimed at students who are taking business, education, and child development courses at the community college, as well as for Crafton Hills College alumni who want to return to college to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Students may enroll at both schools concurrently. This will allow them to take lower-division courses from Crafton Hills College at the same time they take upper division courses from the University of La Verne.

Flexible class schedules will accommodate working students. Most students will need to take 44 units from the University of La Verne to earn their bachelor’s degree.

“We’re excited to provide this opportunity for our community,” said Crafton Hills College President Wei Zhou. “This partnership will enhance our transfer rates and increase the degree completion rate in our region.”

As one of the 114 public colleges in the California Community College system, Crafton Hills College provides Inland Southern California with an accessible higher education and career-training. The philosophy of California’s community colleges is that education is the key to better jobs, a better economy, and a better quality of life.

Founded in 1891 and located 35 miles east of Los Angeles, the University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. The university serves more than 8,400 students at its historic La Verne campus as well as across many regional locations.

Crafton Hills College students and alumni may apply to the onsite programs or any other University of La Verne academic programs at www.laverne.edu/apply.

More information is available at https://laverne.edu/locations/inland-empire/crafton-hills-college/