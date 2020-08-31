Crafton Hills College’s Summer Bridge Program transitions students from Adult School into college scholars

Local Advertisement

More than two dozen students from local adult education institutions completed Crafton Hills College’s Summer Bridge Program, an online course designed to prepare students for a successful college experience.

The program is part of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS), a state and college-funded program to uplift underrepresented and marginalized students and help them succeed in higher education. Most of the students in this year’s program were recent graduates of the Redlands Adult School and Yucaipa Adult School.

Students who participated in the summer 2020 program had a slightly different experience than Bridge students in previous years, according to Counselor Arline Troncoza. Because of the restrictions placed on daily life and higher education due to COVID-19, students enrolled in this year’s program had more of an emphasis on digital literacy skills.

“This year’s Adult Summer Bridge Program was a little different from prior years obviously because we couldn’t meet in person,” Troncoza said. ” But it was just as meaningful and impactful.”

Modules within the course focused on traditional study skills like notetaking and time management but also reflected how the educational landscape has shifted in the era of COVID-19. Students learned how to use distance learning tools including video conferencing, online collaborative software, student email and more.

Students enrolled in the program took virtual trips to local universities, including University of California Riverside, University of Redlands and California State University, San Bernardino.

For more information on the Summer Bridge Program, visit https://www.craftonhills.edu/adult-education-program/index.php.