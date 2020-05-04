Creative writing workshops continue online

Local Advertisement

The Creative Writing Workshop Series that is offered by the Inlandia Institute in partnership with the San Bernardino Public Library will be continuing this spring. While the workshops normally take place in the Rowe Branch Library, in response to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the workshops are being offered virtually. We are using Google Classroom and Zoom for the workshop. The dates for the next series of workshops will be May 12th, May 26th , June 9th, and June 23rd .

Led by professional writers and writing instructors, the Inlandia Institute Creative Writing Workshops are designed to meet the needs of writers working in all genres at all levels. Romaine Washington will be leading this series of workshops in San Bernardino.

Romaine Washington is the author of Sirens in Her Belly, an Editor’s Choice top ten must-read for 2016. She is a Fellow of The Watering Hole, South Carolina and Inland Area Writing Project (IAWP) University California Riverside (UCR). She served as poet-in-resident for educators at the Riverside Mission Inn for three years. Romaine has presented her poetry on community television programs in Georgia and on a variety of radio programs from National Public Radio (NPR) to KPFK Los Angeles, KUCB Santa Barbara, WRFG and WAOK in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information or to make a reservation and receive the workshop log-in information, contact Cati Porter at the Inlandia Institute at Cati.Porter@InlandiaInstitute.org.

Local Advertisement