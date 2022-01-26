Crestview Terrace is investing in human capital in the heart of San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

On January 20, National Community Renaissance (National CORE) and the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino hosted an opening celebration and ribbon cutting for Crestview Terrace, a new affordable housing community providing 184 market-rate apartments in the heart of San Bernardino.

The transformational affordable housing project is part of the 300-unit-plus Arrowhead Grove community and part of the citywide reinvestment initiative Uplift San Bernardino.

“This project recognizes that it’s not just housing that residents in San Bernardino are struggling with, it’s also economic development. This initiative is ensuring that people in this city develop skills for the future, garner financial education, they’ll be encouraged to follow their dreams as small business owners, and there are even after-school programs and tutoring resources for children in elementary, middle, and high school,” said Greg Bradbard, senior vice president for National CORE & president of Hope Through Housing.

The affordable housing community, which moved in first phase residents in early 2021, is said to be a space where economic development is not just offered to adults, but students are also encouraged to stay in school, given the tools to graduate from high school, understand the importance of making good decisions, and ultimately garnering a career with a living wage — breaking the cycle of poverty.

“Our goal is to empower all of our residents. You know the need for affordable housing was already huge before the pandemic and the last two years have exacerbated the issue. Rents have continued to climb, and at the same time we know many people in marginalized communities were hit even harder; now we’re working to get them back on their feet,” continued Bradbard.

A new housing unit was crucial to the city and it’s evident because the entire community is full.

“As of our grand opening, the third phase of our Arrowhead Grove community is 100 percent full,” said Bradbard. “Each one of our properties is all based on income qualifications. Each family applying will need to qualify by bringing in the documentation that they earn within the range of 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Their rent is then based on the amount of their income to ensure they’re able to afford it.”

Many in the city, including dignitaries, have been pleased with the human capital being reinvested to the people of San Bernardino.

“A lot of our local dignitaries have expressed their gratitude in having new, quality housing that is affordable and targeted for low-income families. Over 40 percent of San Bernardino is living in poverty, there’s a huge need. So to offer new housing that provides all of these economic development services is Key. Yesterday Councilmember Kimberly Calvin expressed how pleased she was to see development projects investing in human capital and helping young people to realize the potential they have inside of them, just by giving them an environment to thrive in,” concluded Bradbard.

Partners of the Arrowhead Grove community include CommonSpirit/Dignity Health, Uplift San Bernardino, San Bernardino City Unified School District, Making Hope Happen Foundation, and more.

Other amenities to the housing development project include fitness programs, health and nutrition workshops, onsite healthcare providers from Cal State University San Bernardino’s Department of Nursing, and other imperative social services.

Crestview Terrace is located at 575 E Baseline St., San Bernardino. For more information, visit https://arrowheadgrove.com/crestview-terrace/