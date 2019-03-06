CSUSB Coyote Helping Hands students enhance City of Colton through cleanup event

Local Advertisement

Coyote Helping Hands, a group of five Social Work students – David Sturges, Krystal Guerrero, Cherish Watson, Christina Landeros, and Mayra Martinez – from California State University, San Bernardino, initiated an advocacy project in the city of Colton.

After surveying members in the community, the students found that maintaining the cleanliness of local parks was especially important to residents. In order to assist the community with their concerns of graffiti and trash found in the parks, they created a “Love Your Community Clean-Up Day”. The event took place on February 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park.

The event was a success with approximately 25-30 people from the community showing up to lend a hand to help paint over graffiti and pick up trash. Through this clean-up event the group was able to enhance and beautify a park in the City of Colton, while engaging with the community. Their hope is that there will be a continuation of clean-up events in which residents are encouraged to participate in and show their support to help make a positive change in their community. The CSUSB Coyote Helping Hands team would like to give a special thanks to everyone in the community that participated in the clean-up event, Cardenas Market for their generous donations, and The Taco Lady for donating her time to cook for volunteers.

By Coyote Helping Hands

Local Advertisement