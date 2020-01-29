CSUSB criminal justice and MBA online programs ranked among best in the nation

Local Advertisement

Cal State San Bernardino’s criminal justice and MBA online programs have been listed among the best in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 rankings of online academic programs.

The university’s criminal justice program, which is housed in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, was listed 35th of 80 ranked colleges and universities. CSUSB was tied with St. Joseph’s University.

CSUSB’s MBA program, which is housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, was listed 112th of 321 ranked colleges and universities. CSUSB was also tied with five other institutions: Arkansas State University – Jonesboro; Louisiana Tech University; New Jersey Institute of Technology; Portland State University; and the University of Texas-Tyler.

The deans of both colleges that each house one of the programs said the rankings recognized the commitment and dedication of faculty and staff.

“This ranking is a tribute to the outstanding work and accomplishments of the faculty and staff in our criminal justice program,” said Rafik Mohamed, dean of the CSUSB College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, where the criminal justice program is housed. “Our students receive the best of both worlds in traditional classrooms and in online programs.”

Lawrence Rose, dean of the Jack H. Brown College, agreed.

“The recognition of our amazing online MBA program reiterates the dedication and hard work that goes into making it one of the most exceptional business programs,” said Rose. “The faculty and staff at our college deserve much of the credit for the program’s success.”

For the 2020 Edition of the Best Online Graduate Criminal Justice Programs and MBA rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated both master’s degree programs using five categories:

Engagement: Quality online programs promote participation in courses, allowing students opportunities to readily interact with their instructors and classmates, as is possible in a campus-based setting. In turn, instructors are not only accessible and responsive, but they are also tasked with helping to create an experience rewarding enough that students stay enrolled and complete their degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

Faculty Credentials and Training: Strong online programs employ instructors with academic credentials that mirror those of instructors for campus-based programs, and they have the resources to train these instructors to teach distance learners.

Services and Technologies: Programs that incorporate diverse online learning technologies allow greater flexibility for students to take classes from a distance. Outside of classes, strong support structures provide learning assistance, career guidance and financial aid resources commensurate with quality campus-based programs.

Expert Opinion: A survey of high-ranking academic officials in criminal justice helps account for intangible factors affecting program quality that statistics don’t capture. Also, employers may hold in high regard degrees from programs that academics respect.

Student Excellence: Student bodies entering with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments can handle the demands of rigorous coursework. Furthermore, online degrees that schools award judiciously will have greater legitimacy in the job market.

For more information on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Program rankings, visit: www.usnews.com/online