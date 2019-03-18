CSUSB Educational Opportunity Program Alumni Chapter hosts 7th annual golf tournament

Local Advertisement

The seventh annual Cal State San Bernardino Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Alumni Chapter Golf Tournament, which raises money for book scholarships to benefit low-income underrepresented and underserved students, will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Jurupa Hills Country Club.

Registration and practice time is at 10 a.m. with the tournament set to start at noon. Player cost is $90 per person and includes green fees, range balls, one entry into golf ball drop, putting contest, chipping contest, longest drive, closest to the pin, banquet and post-tournament meal.

Jurupa Hills Country Club is at 6161 Moraga Ave., Riverside.

Also available are various sponsorship opportunities:

Tee sign sponsor, $100, includes one individual tee sign;

Course sponsor, $250, includes one individual tee sign and two player spots; and

Championship sponsor, $400, includes one tee sign and four player spots.

Vendor/exhibitor spots are available for $120, and includes a 10-foot-by-10-foot spot (vendors must bring their own tents and tables).

Opportunity drawing tickets will be available at 10 tickets for $10, 20 for $20 and $30 for a “Coyote Pack,” which includes 30 tickets, three additional entries into golf ball drop, one mulligan or one gimme putt.

If you would like to be a Tee Sign Sponsor, please email Miranda Canseco at Miranda.Canseco@csusb.edu no later than March 22 for further instructions.

Donation Information:

If you are unable to attend but would like to donate to the EOP Alumni Chapter for book awards, please do so through this payment link:

www.csusb.edu/eop/alumni-chapter/upcoming-events

The EOP Alumni Chapter is also seeking business products or any other items that can be used to create gift baskets for an opportunity drawing that will take place during the tournament’s award ceremony.

Proceeds from the opportunity drawing will be used to fund book awards for low-income underrepresented and underserved college students. Over the years, as tuition has increased, so has the cost of textbooks. In some instances, students have to decide between textbooks and food. The book awards ease the burden for students to help cover their textbook costs.

The CSUSB Educational Opportunity Program is committed to providing access to higher education for historically low-income, underserved, underrepresented, disadvantaged students who have the potential to succeed at the university level.

EOP recruits, retains and graduates students by providing a comprehensive program of support services that include admission, academic advisement, career and personal counseling, tutoring, financial assistance and graduate school information.

The CSUSB EOP Alumni Chapter is a nonprofit organization established to provide the opportunity for academic and lifelong success of historically low-income, educationally disadvantaged and/or first-generation college students who seek a future of educational prosperity. The alumni chapter’s goal is to supplement the efforts of the EOP staff, to help raise funds for book awards and to help educate our state’s elected officials about the importance of providing at-risk students with the support necessary to succeed in college.

For more information or to have your contribution picked up, contact Tina Valencia at (909) 537-7350 or via email at valencia@csusb.edu.

Visit the EOP and our Alumni Chapter website to learn more.