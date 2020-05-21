CSUSB to offer additional financial aid in virtual summer session

Local Advertisement

Cal State San Bernardino will offer additional financial aid to encourage students to enroll in the 2020 summer session before the university converts this fall to a semester schedule from a quarter schedule.

Summer session courses will be conducted virtually.

“We encourage our students to enroll and attend our 2020 summer session,” said CSUSB President Tomás Morales. “The university is committed to helping our students, especially our graduating seniors, and encouraging them toward completing their degrees and graduating in a timely fashion. We have dedicated a substantial amount of financial aid to help them save money.”

Along with offering a wide range of courses this summer, CSUSB has allocated more than $2 million in additional financial aid, including funds toward the Graduation Initiative Grant for seniors graduating in summer 2020.

The virtual format comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the university to temporarily suspend all face-to-face classes and all non-essential on-campus operations.

The virtual format will also allow students in the summer session to take courses both synchronously and asynchronously. This will allow students the flexibility of continuing with their studies, ensuring their safety, and complying with shelter-in-place orders as the university is committed to the safety and success of its students. The faculty, staff and administration are working hard to ensure all services are available to students during this time.

Additionally, as the university prepares for the conversion from quarters to semesters beginning in August, more students are expected to take advantage of this last summer session. With only one 6-week session, the university has put all its effort to ensure the courses offered this summer meet the needs of all students – especially those who are ready to graduate before the conversion.

“This is a great opportunity for students to complete as many courses before the semester conversion and to have additional financial aid to pay for it,” said Tatiana Karmanova, dean of the CSUSB College of Extended and Global Education, which is administering summer session. “Not taking summer courses would be like leaving money on the table because the financial aid that the university allocated during summer is in addition to what students receive during the year and is not available any other term. Last year more than $4 million were awarded in additional financial aid.”

Additional details regarding the grant and eligibility criteria can be found at the Summer Session website at www.csusb.edu/summer.

Registration for summer session began May 4 and students are encouraged to register on time as classes will fill up quickly.