Colton School Board Member Dan Flores launches campaign for San Bernardino County Supervisor

Dan Flores, a Colton Joint Unified School Board Member and the current Chief of Staff for departing San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales, announced Tuesday that he is running for Fifth District Supervisor in 2020.

“For the past 14 years I’ve worked side by side with Supervisor Gonzales to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities in the Fifth District,” said Flores. “We have built new libraries, hundreds of new senior and family housing units, along with new facilities and improved parks for families. I’m proud to have earned Supervisor Gonzales’ endorsement, and I plan to build on our success.”

In addition to being Supervisor Gonzales’ Chief of Staff, Flores has served as President and as a board member for the Colton Joint Unified School District since 2012. “I ran for school board to fight for our students and to make sure that every child has access to a quality education,” Flores stated. “We have created incredible partnerships to help support pathways for vocational training and college-bound students.”

One such example is the agreement between Colton Unified and the new California University of Science and Medicine. Flores was instrumental in the sale of school district property to CUSM to build a new medical school in Colton. The agreement gives Colton district graduates preferential admission to the medical school. “This means our kids have a fast track to fulfilling their dreams of becoming a doctor here in our own community,” added Flores.

Flores’ campaign is focused on housing, healthcare, workforce, and education. “It should be the County’s goal to spur more quality housing options for families, then to connect those same families to workforce opportunities,” emphasized Flores.

Flores is a lifelong resident of the Fifth District with deep ties to the community. His grandfather immigrated to the area during World War II. He opened a small store named Toby’s Market in the predominately-Hispanic community of South Colton. Flores’ father worked for Stater Bros. for 42 years as a truck driver and his mother retired from the County after 20 years of service.

Flores resides in the Fifth District with his wife, Abby, and their three children. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School, and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Southern California.

The 5th District includes the cities of Colton, Fontana, Rialto and San Bernardino, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington, Muscoy, El Rancho Verde, Glen Helen, Arrowhead Farms and Rosena Ranch.