Born in San Bernardino, CA, passed away in Colton, CA.

Danny is survived by his mother, Carmen Negrete; his 4 siblings, Jimmy Negrete, Tina Morales, Bonnie Sanchez and Barbara Torrez.

Services to be held on July 19th at 10 a.m. at Hermosa Chapel in Colton. Special thank you to his good friends Dan and Al for always being there for him and for the family.