December 13, 2018

Light Display:

Now to December 31 – Magic Of Lights Fontana is back at the Fontana Auto Club Speedway, 9300 Cherry Ave. This family-friendly drive-through is a dazzling display featuring festive and memorable light displays and digital animations. Family can enjoy a variety of scenes and characters along the festive route. This event benefits CityLink local outreach programs. For hours and ticket prices visit www.magicoflights.com/Fontana

Exhibits:

Now to December 15 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) at California State University, San Bernardino presents Calafia: Manifesting the Terrestrial Paradise, a group exhibition featuring 30 artists from California and Mexico that seek to explore the spirit of California by using the mythological Black female warrior Calafia and her army of Amazon women as inspiration. She is the namesake and ruler of the fictional island of California and the subject of a sixteenth-century opus establishing her place as a powerful influence on California, a region spanning both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border. The exhibit explores and critiques California’s stories, contradictions and identities. For information on Museum hours and directions to the Museum call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Now – December 29, 2018 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The

Chechen @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of the Chechen Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, December 14 – Carter High School In coordination with the Inland Area Kwanzaa Group presents Kwanzaa Karamu (Feast): A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture at 5:30 p.m. at Carter HighSchool, 2630 N. Linden Ave., Rialto. For information and ticket information call Joyce Hampton at (909) 854-4100 Ext. 21114.

Saturday, December 15 – the Redlands Police Department and the City of Redlands Quality of Life Recreation Division present the 21st Annual Children’s Holiday Block Party from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This event is free and features games and contests ( prizes awarded), crafts, bicycle giveaway, gifts, photos with Santa, food and more. Toys available for Redlands children only. For information contact David Jaffa at (909) 798-7572 ext.4220

Saturday, December 15 – the Lincoln Memorial Shrine presents Civil War Christmas Carols with the Camp Carleton Cornet Band from 11:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at the A. K. Smiley Public Library, Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. This free concert features songs hear by civil war soldiers such as timeless classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Silent Night” to songs that have dropped out of popular use. For information call (909) 798-7632 or email heritage@akspl.org

Saturday, December 15 – Downtown Redlands host Holiday Music Entertainment from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. featuring The Neverlys: Holiday Musical Magic at Ed Hales Park, State & Fifth Street in Historic Downtown Redlands.

Saturday, December 15 – the Inland Empire Motorcycle Association presents its 4th Annual Toy Giveaway from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 272 S. Mountain Ave., San Bernardino. This event features food and games and a free raffle for kids. All children must be present to receive toys.

Sunday, December 16 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Dr. San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants need to bring bring their own grocery bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 or visit www.tzuchi.us

Sunday, December 16 – team Let’s Beat This is hosting a Menudo or Pancake Breakfast to benefit the American Cancer Society/Colton Relay for Life from 7:30 a.m. to Noon at Chris’s Burgers, 765 E. Foothill Blvd., Rialto. Purchase automatically enters participant for an opportunity to win a 32” inch T.V. And other prizes.

Monday, December 17 – the A. K. Smiley Library Public Library, Redlands presents Tales for Tails Reading Program from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This family and kid friendly event features a visiting therapy dog ( Feisty, Daisy or Boo) in the Story Corner in the Young Readers Room. Children will be able to read to the visiting therapy dogs who love to listen. Books will be available for the children to read out-loud.

Monday, December 17 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 ( noon) to1:30 p.m. at Juanita Blakey Jones Elementary, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and participants need to bring their own grocery bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 or visit www.tzuchi.us

Saturday, December 22 – the Akoma Unity Center presents Toy/Coat Giveaway from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anne Shirrells Park, 1367 N. California Street, San Bernardino. This event is open to children ages infant to 17. Children must be present to receive gifts. The Center is still accepting toy/clothes/shoe donations for this event since demand has significantly increased this year. To RSVP your child and for donation information call (909) 217-7956.

Saturday, December 22 – Downtown Redlands hosts Holiday Music Entertainment featuring Abednego Tampa, Solo Saxophonist from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park, State and Fifth Street in Historic Downtown Redlands.

Saturday, December 22 – Knock it Off CC presents its 8th Annual Christmas Celebration from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 131 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. This event features free hair cuts, a bike raffle, Christmas Card Decorating.

Sunday, December 23 – the 3rd Annual Presentation of Las Posadas will held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11 Street, San Bernardino. The Center in collaboration with the Barrios family and 2nd Ward Councilperson Sandra Ibarra continue this Christmas Tradition of an re-enaction of the search for shelter for the Baby Jesus to be born. Participants walk singing the traditional songs and are welcomed to the “inn.” There a celebration of the birth will be held with refreshments of Mexican Chocolate and goodies. This is a family friendly event open to all cultures. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Favorite Quote:

“Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world…

– “Imagine: John Lennon”

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday