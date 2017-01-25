Design Day Saturday to survey Rialto residents on parks wants, needs

How can the city better its park spaces and what amenities can they offer to better serve you?

That’s what Rialto’s Community Services Department will be asking residents during ‘Design Day’ Saturday morning, an informal gathering aimed at soliciting feedback from residents regarding the city’s parks and their offerings.

Planned at two locations — along the corner of Cactus and Randall avenues at 9 a.m. and at field #2 at Frisbie Park at 1 p.m. — the events are part of a survey being conducted by the department as an effort to make improvements to Frisbie Park and to plan and develop a new park in the city, said Director of Community Services Perry Brents.

“We don’t have enough park space and the community is growing. What better way to engage the community on park development than to ask what it is they’d like to have?”

Currently the city has nine parks — Andreson, Birdsall, Fergusson, Frisbie, Bud Bender, Jerry Eaves, Margaret Todd, Flores and Rialto City Park.

But additional parks are necessary in order to fit the recreational needs of families and residents, Brents said.

Frisbie has about 2 acres of open space available along the north side of the park for expansion and about 7 acres are available for development of a new park along Cactus and Randall avenues.

Residents can expect to see a mockup of three separate designs during Design Day for the parks with open spaces included to fill with amenities and resident suggestions, Brents said.

“We’re thinking more along the lines of offering a more realistic view for residents so they can see the process from start to finish,” he said. “We may not be able to please everyone, but we will have something to be proud of in the end that involves the community.”

In addition to Design Day, the department is surveying residents on their recreational interests and current usage of recreation facilities and activities, as well as taking suggestions on future facilities and community events.

The surveys are available in both English and Spanish, and are accessible to Rialto residents on the city’s website www.yourrialto.com/community-surveys-new-park/.

Surveys are also available for pickup and return at several city locations, including, the Rialto Community Services Department located at 214 N. Palm Ave and the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. The deadline to complete the surveys is February 16.

To learn more, call the Rialto Community Services Department at 909-421-4949.